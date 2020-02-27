Bengaluru’s Shaheen Bagh: Meet the Resilient Women of Bilal Bagh

As one approaches Bengaluru’s Bilal Bagh – situated just off Tannery Road, next to the Hazrat Bilal Masjid – one can hear songs and slogans from miles away.

What started out as a small gathering of women and students on 8 February, Bilal Bagh has now emerged as an epicentre of anti-CAA protests. Scores of women, mainly Muslim residents from surrounding area, are slowly being joined by protesters from all walks of life.

Saima Parveen, a 19-year-old student of BCom at a city college, has been spending her evenings at the protest site. Inspired by what she’s seeing, she sits with a notebook in her hand, raising slogans and helps distribute food to those at the site.

“You are welcomed into its fold and surprised by its infectious warmth,” said a protester who has been associated with the Bilal Bagh movement. Many others echo this sentiment.