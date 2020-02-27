Not Just Modi-Shah, Kejriwal & Cops, We All Got Blood on Our Hands

The civil society that showed up in hordes at protest sites such as Shaheen Bagh egging the poorest of poor to protest, giving them a sense of hope and security that the country stands behind them – that they are not alone. Except they are. Today as Muslims are being beaten up, brutalized, killed, their financial lives destroyed, their homes pillaged for demanding their Constitutional rights ‘Hum Dekhenge’ assumes a whole new meaning. Ensconced in safe spaces in the more privileged areas of Delhi, we the lovers of revolution, are able to do nothing to protect them except watch and virtue signal on Twitter.

The commentators who will begin to heave sighs of relief and laud the government for acting when it finally does – as it surely will sooner or later, believing it to be a victory of their outrage. There is method in the madness. There is a target for the unrest. Kristallnacht was but one night but it set the stage for the Third Reich. The message was sent, loud and clear. Jews were to be second class citizens, live or die at the mercy of the majority of the population as led by Hitler, and if they dared to protest their fate would only get worse.