How Shaheen Bagh Inspired Women-Led Protests Across the Country

The women of Shaheen Bagh have now come to be known for their month-long peaceful yet unassailable protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Their voices of dissent, however, are not confined to the streets of Shaheen Bagh anymore as they have successfully snowballed into a pan-India movement against CAA and NRC. From Pune to Patna to Prayagraj, scores of women protesters have been inspired by those at the forefront in Shaheen Bagh, braving the harsh weather.

Zeenat, a homemaker residing in Delhi’s Khureji, has been part of the round the clock protests against CAA and NRC, alongside around 1,000 other protesters.