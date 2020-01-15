Letter to Tharoor: ‘To Chant or Not to Chant Is Not the Question’

Drawing on many instances of non-Muslim solidarity with the movement, he insists on the need for the movement ‘to be inclusive’ so as to foster the ‘secular core’ the movement was said to be based on. With a very curious selection of quotes from Ambedkar, Tharoor conveys that the majority in India is not a political majority, but a communal one. Interestingly, his anxiety finds its answer in the same quote regardless of whether he noticed it or not. Which is to say, it is the ‘communal majority’, according to Ambedkar, that scandalizes any minority expression. To put it bluntly, it is the majority that requires reformation, to come to terms with the expressions of minorities, following Tharoor’s quote from Ambedkar. Quite ironically, Tharoor called those who raised Islamic chants ‘extremists’ and ‘fundamentalists’.