‘CAA is Against Humanity’: Sadaf Jafar at Delhi’s Khureji Protest

Congress spokesperson and social activist Sadaf Jafar, who was at the Khureji protest in New Delhi against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Tuesday, 14 January, told The Quint that CAA is not against Muslims, rather “it is against humanity.”

“It is against basic essence of Indianness, so every Indian should be scared. It is against against common sense,” she said.

Over a thousand people gathered in East Delhi's Khureji neighbourhood to protest against CAA and a possible pan-India National Register of Citizens.

Raising slogans of "Aazadi", "Inquilab Zindabad" and "Aawaaz do hum ek hain", an estimated 1,500 people, including women and children, gathered for the second day at a local park.

Jafar was picked up by police while participating in a protest in Lucknow on 19 December. Incidentally, her arrest was captured on video as she was live on Facebook during the protest. She was released from jail on 7 January.