Dr Tharoor, Asserting Muslim Identity Won’t Make Protests Communal

Are you saying we must mould the movement’s core to make it one that cannot be easily attacked by the BJP, even if it dilutes the discourse attempting to understand the gravity of the actual effect of the policies being implemented? That’s like saying: “Why call it feminism, when you can call it fight for equality. That way, it will gain more support from men.” You’re telling Muslims to keep quiet and not make this about themselves as if in some way it is NOT about them.

When you say that Muslims should fight for their rights as an Indian, and look away from the direct discrimination they face so that it becomes easier for them to gain support, as a Muslim, sir, I tell you - we aren’t begging. We aren’t making corporate deals here where we are willing to lose some to get some. This IS an attack on Muslims, and we shouldn’t be afraid to call it that. This is an attack on secularism as a result of being an attack on a specific minority community. If saying that loud and clear makes “right-thinking” Indians scurry away, then that wasn’t the support we were looking out for, anyway.