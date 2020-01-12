Tharoor Visits Jamia, JNU; Says CAA Against Gandhi’s Ideals

Expressing solidarity with those protesting against the amended citizenship act, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday, 12 January, visited Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh and said that the law was against the ideals of unity espoused by Mahatma Gandhi.

Tharoor later travelled in metro to reach JNU where he addressed the students and condemned the violence by a masked mob on 5 January.