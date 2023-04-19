'Will Die of Hunger If Not Bullets': Indians Stuck in Sudan Struggle to Survive

Video Producer: Aparna Singh

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

“We are being told not to go out. We might get killed because of gunfire, but if we stay inside, we will die of hunger and starvation,” S Prabhu, a tribal from Karnataka who is stranded in Sudan and waits to be rescued, told The Quint.

36-year-old Prabhu is part of a group of 33 migrants who belong to the Hakki Pikki tribe from Karnataka's Channagiri, in Davanagere district, and moved to Sudan in July 2022 with hopes to earn a sustainable livelihood for their families and children.