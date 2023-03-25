Interview: Yediyurappa on Karnataka Election; Will BJP Carry Forward His Legacy?

Be it Hijab or the Halal, BJP’s Hindutva narrative and supposed polarisation tactics did grab headlines in Karnataka. Yediyurappa had earlier expressed his unhappiness over these issues. “Our stand is very clear about Hindus and other communities. My point has always been to ensure there is brotherhood between Hindus and Muslims. Other things are left to them,” he maintained.

With Tipu vs Savarkar gaining heat in poll-bound Karnataka, Yediyurappa could be the perfect Muslim connect for the BJP. “Let us not compare Muslims and Savarkar,” he replied, adding that he has immense respect for Muslims as well as “Veer Savarkar ji.” But, he sure was careful not to mention “Tipu Sultan.”

With a sumptuous breakfast that ended with Vijayendra stealing the show, Yediyurappa seemed comfortably poised on the couch. If not for BJP’s victory, perhaps he is set to fight for his legacy and his son Vijayendra.