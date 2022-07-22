'Soon May the Justice Come': Song for Press Freedom as Journos Fight Court Cases

There once was a journalist and he did tweet

Flagged all the hate spewed on TV

And he was booked, arrested and so

O blow, my bully boys, blow

Soon may the justice come

And cases quashed, or bail be done

Syn-di-cate, say prosecution

But that ain't what facts show

He used the word ‘hatemongers,’ sure

But you must remember who he used it for

Hate-speech accused and furthermore

The police have booked them so

Soon may the justice come

And cases quashed, or bail be done

Syn-di-cate, say prosecution

But that ain't what facts show

Da da da da da da

Da da da da, da da da da da da

Da da da da da da

Da da da da da da

In 2018, he did tweet

A joke with a scene from an old movie

One that was from 1983

But they came after him once more

Soon may the justice come

And cases quashed, or bail be done

295A, say prosecution

But that ain’t what facts show

From New Delhi to Jammu-Kashmir

Journalists booked for conspiracy

They're nabbed for national security

Feels like someone's settling scores

Soon may the justice come

And press be freed, shackles undone

Article 19 of the Constitution

Is fundamental, you know

Da da da da da da

Da da da da, da da da da da da

Da da da da da da

Da da da da da da