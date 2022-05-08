If India's Free Press Succumbs, Freedom of Citizens Won't Be Far Behind

Null Fragen. That translates as ‘zero questions’ in German. But we never got to hear it from our Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi visiting Germany because he refused to take any. As a result, Chancellor Olaf Scholz too got to answer nothing.

PM Modi was ambushed outside by a few reporters and said ‘Oh mein gott’ – in English – but that is something the Indian public should be saying. The link between press freedom, being able to ask questions of a PM and democracy, is an undeniable one. It is supremely ironic that this embarrassing situation unfolded on the eve of the World Press Freedom Day.