How 26 Opposition Parties Agreed on 'INDIA' & Why Kejriwal Spoke At the Presser

The coming together of as many as 26 Opposition parties for the Bengaluru meet—a significant increase from the fifteen that attended the earlier Patna meet— was largely focused on how to collectively brand itself in a way that allows for their differences to be mitigated, and a common agenda to be designed.

Sources told The Quint that it was Congress’ Rahul Gandhi and TMC’s Mamata Banerjee who came up with the acronym ‘INDIA’ together, after previously agreeing on the fact that the name needs to be “non-partisan" and "neutral".

“None of the parties, including those which have previously been a part of the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) wanted the name to be reminiscent of that era. It would have seemed like Congress continues to be at the centre of this alliance. Also, ‘UPA’ carries some baggage with it given all the scam allegations levelled against the second UPA term, so it was best to start afresh,” said a senior Congress leader in the know.