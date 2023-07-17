Parliament: Monsoon Session Will Be a Cup of Woes for the Modi Government

As the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will be meeting for the first time after the Karnataka polls, there is a charged opposition which is seeking to get its act together inside and outside Parliament. The meeting of the 20-odd opposition parties in its unity bid at Bengaluru ahead of the monsoon session is a good augury.

Rahul Gandhi might be away from Parliament but the opposition will endeavour to project it as a witch-hunting exercise of a vindictive government. Gandhi’s latest attempt to revoke his disqualification came to a nought in the Gujarat High Court and the battle is set for the Supreme Court.

Till the floods hit Delhi, an agitated Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s one-point programme was the campaign to repeal the Centre’s ordinance on administering Delhi. Now he is also targeting the Centre for not being prompt enough to help in the flood crisis and is being sharply hit back by the local BJP. There are charges and countercharges galore which will reflect in the proceedings.