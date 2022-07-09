'Alt News Could Only Receive Domestic Payments': Razorpay Amid Zubair Probe

Online payments platform Razorpay said on Friday, 8 July, that only domestic payments/donations were enabled for fact-checking website Alt News, while all foreign transactions, without approval under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, were not permitted.

This comes after the Delhi Police said last week that it had launched a probe into alleged FCRA violations by Alt News amid the case against its co-founder Mohammed Zubair.

Razorpay co-founder and CEO Harshil Mathur took to Twitter to say that the company had shared only "specific data" with the investigating authorities in connection with the case.