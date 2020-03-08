‘Threat to Life & Liberty’: Anti-CAA Protesters Slam UP Hoardings

The Uttar Pradesh government has come under fire for its move to put up hoardings in Lucknow displaying the name, photograph and even the address of over 50 people accused by it of partaking in anti-CAA protests in the city during which violence erupted.

The people ‘named and shamed’ on these hoardings – including poet Deepak Kabir, activist and All India Professionals Congress member Sadaf Jafar and retired IPS officer SR Darapuri – have been sent notices to pay compensation for damage to public property during the protests.