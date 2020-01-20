‘Muslim Detainees Beaten Up Twice’: Ex-IPS Officer on UP Police

“I was in the IPS for 32 years. You may have heard about Kiran Bedi. She was my batchmate.” That was how former IPS Officer SR Darapuri began his speech while addressing the women who were a part of the anti CAA sit-in at Khureji in East Delhi.

Darapuri is a Lucknow-based activist and member of the group ‘Rihai Manch’ that has been closely tracking cases of fake encounter in UP under the Yogi government. On 20 December, he was arrested by the UP police in connection with the violence during the CAA stir.

Darapuri claims he was ill-treated while in custody and maintains that the action of UP police was one-sided, targeting the minority community. “If the police can behave with me in such a manner, then how would they be treating a common man?” he told the audience at Khureji while sharing his own experience.