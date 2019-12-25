CAA Unrest: UP Govt Asks 28 Accused to Pay Rs 14 Lakh for Damages

The Rampur district administration in Uttar Pradesh has become the first to initiate the process of recovering the price of damage to government property, including police motorcycles, barrier, dandas, reported The Indian Express, on Wednesday, 25 December.

In identical notices to 28 people, issued a day earlier, the administration held them responsible for acts of violence and sought explanation on why recovery should “not be made” for damage worth Rs 14.86 lakh.

Speaking to the newspaper, the Rampur District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said: