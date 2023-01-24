ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos| From 1950 to 2023: A Look at India's Republic Day Chief Guests
From Queen Elizabeth to Barack Obama, here’s every chief guest who's witnessed India’s Republic Day celebrations.
While Republic Day has always witnessed massive celebrations since 1950, the presence of a chief guest as the state guest of honour on 26 January has become a staple.
India has welcomed many heads of state, heads of government, ministers, and other dignitaries as chief guests, who are chosen after India looks at its strategic, economic and political interests.
The chief guest, or in some cases, guests, are a reflection of India's growing ties with different countries around the world and its commitment to peace and friendship.
From Queen Elizabeth to Barack Obama, here’s every chief guest who has witnessed India’s Republic Day celebrations, from 1950 to 2023.
