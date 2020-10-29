Duped into Carrying Drugs, Mumbai Couple Languish in Qatar Jail 

Convicted for carrying the contraband, the couple was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. Oniba, who was three months pregnant at the time of arrest, delivered a baby girl in February 2020, while in custody. An emotional Parveen sobbed as she recollected how tough the pregnancy was on her daughter, who was left with no one by her side as she languished in jail the whole time.

“While she was pregnant, we used to feel so sad whenever she told us about how she was feeling. She used to tell us what was happening to her and we used to try to console her saying, “This happens, don’t worry”. She struggled through it all alone. We used to try to motivate her and ask her not to worry. What do I tell you? Only we know what we went through at that moment,” said Parveen.