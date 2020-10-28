COVID-19: Delhi Schools to Remain Closed Until Further Notice

Sisodia on 4 October had announced that all schools in Delhi will remain closed till 31 October.

According to the new guidelines released by the Centre, the state governments could reopen schools from 15 October. However, it was up to the state governments concerned to take the final call.

The Centre had given permission to states to open the schools provided all guidelines and precautions related to COVID-19 are strictly followed. The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which will have to be followed by state governments in case they decide to reopen schools.