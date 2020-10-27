NCB Summons Deepika’s Manager After Seizing Drugs From her Home
Karishma Prakash has been summoned on Wednesday, 28 October.
Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday (28 October), sources in the NCB told The Quint. The sources also added that drugs have been seized from Prakash's house during an NCB raid.
Karishma Prakash had been questioned earlier by the probe agency that is investigating alleged use of drugs in Bollywood.
Actors Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have been questioned by the agency last month in its drug probe linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput case.
Deepika's name reportedly came up during the interrogation of Sushant's talent manager Jaya Saha, an employee of KWAN talent management company. Karishma Prakash is also associated with KWAN.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.