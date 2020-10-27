NCB Summons Deepika’s Manager After Seizing Drugs From her Home

Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday (28 October), sources in the NCB told The Quint. The sources also added that drugs have been seized from Prakash's house during an NCB raid.

Karishma Prakash had been questioned earlier by the probe agency that is investigating alleged use of drugs in Bollywood.

Actors Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have been questioned by the agency last month in its drug probe linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput case.