NCB Denies Giving Clean Chit to Karan Johar’s 2019 Party Video

Sources in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have told The Quint that a clean chit has not been given to the video footage of the party held at filmmaker Karan Johar’s residence last year. The party was attended by Bollywood film actors including Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan among others.

Several news platforms recently reported that a clean chit has been given by the NCB to the video of a party held at Karan Johar’s residence in which several Bollywood stars are seen.