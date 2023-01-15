Battles of Tololing, Longewala, Race to Dhaka: Great Battles Indian Army Fought

The 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War that India won in just 13 days, the 1965 Battle of Asal Uttar, where outnumbered Indian troops fought one of the biggest tank battles, the 1962 Battle of Rezang la, where 120 Indian soldiers killed 1,000 Chinese soldiers to ensure Chusul doesn't fall to China – on Indian Army Day 2023, here are 5 great battles fought by the Indian Army.