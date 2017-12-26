A Kargil War Hero’s Last Letter: Father Reads Son’s Final Goodbye
Cameraperson: Abhishek Ranjan and Shiv Kumar Maurya
Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia
(The Quint is republishing this story from its archives on the occasion of Kargil hero Captain Vijayant Thapar’s birth anniversary. It was originally published on 26 December 2017.)
This is what Vijyant Thapar wrote in his last letter to his family. Days later, he died bravely fighting the intruders in Drass, Kargil, in the Indo-Pak war of 1999.
Vijyant was only 22 when he went to Kargil. He died braving the enemy on the icy heights of Knoll and Three Pimples in Drass. He was conferred the captain's rank posthumously and was also awarded the Vir Chakra for his bravery.
Dearest Papa, Mama and Granny,
By the time you get this letter I'll be observing you all from the sky enjoying the hospitality of the Apsaras. I have no regrets, in fact even I become a human again, I'll join the Army and fight for my Nation. If you can, please come and see where the Indian Army fought for you tomorrow.
As far as the unit is concerned the new chaps should be told about this sacrifice. I hope my photo will be kept in the 'A' Coy Mandir. Whatever organ can be taken should be done. Contribute some money to orphanage and keep on giving Rs 50/ to Ruksana per month and meet Yogi Baba.
Best of luck to Bindia, never forget this sacrifice of men. Papa you should feel proud, Mama so should you meet **** (I loved her).
Mamaji forgive me for everything wrong I did. Ok then its time for me to join my clan of dirty dozen, my assault party has 12 chaps.
Best of Luck to you all,
Live life King Size,
Yours Robin
Ruksana was a little girl who witnessed her father getting murdered by militants. She was in a state of shock and had completely stopped talking. “When Vijyant found out, he would play with her and buy her candy. The girl started talking before he left for Kargil,” said Colonel Viijendra Thapar, Vijyant’s father.
In order to honour Vijyant’s wishes, his father personally met Ruksana a few years ago. “She is a beautiful girl and is like our own daughter.” The family has given her a mobile phone to “stay in touch with her.”
