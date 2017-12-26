A Kargil War Hero’s Last Letter: Father Reads Son’s Final Goodbye

Dearest Papa, Mama and Granny,

By the time you get this letter I'll be observing you all from the sky enjoying the hospitality of the Apsaras. I have no regrets, in fact even I become a human again, I'll join the Army and fight for my Nation. If you can, please come and see where the Indian Army fought for you tomorrow.

As far as the unit is concerned the new chaps should be told about this sacrifice. I hope my photo will be kept in the 'A' Coy Mandir. Whatever organ can be taken should be done. Contribute some money to orphanage and keep on giving Rs 50/ to Ruksana per month and meet Yogi Baba.

Best of luck to Bindia, never forget this sacrifice of men. Papa you should feel proud, Mama so should you meet **** (I loved her).

Mamaji forgive me for everything wrong I did. Ok then its time for me to join my clan of dirty dozen, my assault party has 12 chaps.

Best of Luck to you all,

Live life King Size,

Yours Robin