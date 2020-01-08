Who is a Citizen? How India Has Defined Citizenship Over the Years

“How are we making Indian citizenship so ridiculously cheap?”

I know what you’re thinking. Another story on what a politician thinks about citizenship in India. Except, this is not an argument made in 2020. Or even 2019. This is from 1949, when PS Deshmukh, India’s first Agriculture Minister, was debating citizenship in the Constituent Assembly.

Who is an Indian citizen, who isn’t and who can be — this is a question which has been debated in India since Independence.

Now, as we discuss Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019; the National Register of Citizens, and the aftermath of India’s partition again, let’s see how this debate has changed.