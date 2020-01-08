Who is a Citizen? How India Has Defined Citizenship Over the Years
Camera: Abhishek Ranjan
Video Editor: Mohd Ibrahim & Vishal Kumar
“How are we making Indian citizenship so ridiculously cheap?”
I know what you’re thinking. Another story on what a politician thinks about citizenship in India. Except, this is not an argument made in 2020. Or even 2019. This is from 1949, when PS Deshmukh, India’s first Agriculture Minister, was debating citizenship in the Constituent Assembly.
Who is an Indian citizen, who isn’t and who can be — this is a question which has been debated in India since Independence.
Now, as we discuss Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019; the National Register of Citizens, and the aftermath of India’s partition again, let’s see how this debate has changed.
Loading...
Motilal Nehru Committee Lays the Foundation
The first rough draft of India’s Constitution happened in 1928 in Bombay, when an All Parties Conference appointed a committee with Motilal Nehru as its chairman.
According to the Nehru Report, the word 'citizen' meant 'every person'.
In fact, the Nehru Report was quite cool for its time.
It thought of citizenship as based on the place of birth, and NOT based on blood ties, which, considering how rights were being discussed throughout the world in the late 1920s, was exceptionally inclusive.
Constituent Assembly & The Ghost of Partition
Fast forward to 1949. A lot had changed since Motilal Nehru’s report.
But the most important event is still something that echoes in contemporary debates on citizenship – the Partition.
An undivided India, now partitioned into two – India and Pakistan. Thousands displaced, so many killed. Suddenly, Hindus and Muslims, who’ve lived all their lives on one piece of land were made to choose a country to call home.
It was against this backdrop that 299 people of the Constituent Assembly of India sat down to define an Indian citizen.
Jawaharlal Nehru was of the view that it's natural to accept those coming to India as equal citizens. Here’s what he said, “Our general rule, as you will see in regard to these Partition consequences, is that we accept practically, without demur or enquiry, that great wave of migration which came from Pakistan to India."
But much like the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 debate now, even then there was talk of citizenship based on religion.
Besides every person residing in and being born in India, PS Deshmukh wanted Hindus and Sikhs to be given citizenship – IRRESPECTIVE of whether they lived in India or not.
In an argument eerily similar to what we’re hearing nowadays, here’s what Deshmukh said,
“We have seen the formation and establishment of Pakistan. Why was it established? It was established because the Muslims claimed that they must have a home of their own and a country of their own. Here we are, an entire nation with a history of thousands of years, and we are going to discard it, in spite of the fact that neither the Hindu nor the Sikh has any other place in the world to go to.”
However, Dr BR Ambedkar was clear. In a session on 2 May 1947, he put forth a clause. He said, "All persons born in India, as defined in the General Clauses Act and who are residing in the Union and subject to the jurisdiction of the Union, shall be citizens of the Union."
This was more or less incorporated in the Constitution which said that anyone living in territory of India on 26 November 1949 was an Indian citizen.
The rest was left to the Parliament, to the elected representatives, and to “We, The People.”
Citizenship Act & Its Amendments
The Citizenship Act, 1955, apart from BR Ambedkar’s definition, gives four ways in which Indian citizenship can be acquired:
By birth, by descent, by registration and by naturalisation. This Act has been amended quite a few times now. In 1986, citizenship became restricted to whether either of the parents was an Indian citizen at the time of birth.
In 2003, an amendment was made keeping in mind illegal migrants in India, making the definition of citizenship even narrower.
And of course, in 2019, the amendment grants citizenship to six communities — Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jain, Parsis and Christians — from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
From 1929 to 2019, the question of "who is an Indian citizen" has changed.