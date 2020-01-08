‘Unacceptable to Use Religion to Discriminate’: Amartya Sen on CAA

Sen, however, agreed that a Hindu treated badly in a country outside India deserves sympathy and his case must be taken into account. “It (consideration for citizenship) has to be independent, of religion but take cognisance of the sufferings and other issues into account,” said Sen.

Speaking about the violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Sen took note of the fact that the university administration could not prevent entry of outsiders coming on the premises and creating violence.

“The communication between the university administration and the police got delayed due to which ill treatment of students went on without being prevented by the law enforcement agencies,” he added.