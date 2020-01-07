Why We, Indian Muslims, Are Living in Fear & Feel ‘Suppressed’

No reaction is perhaps the second worst sort of reaction after violence. This is exactly the type of reaction that came from India’s largest minority — Muslims — when mob lynchings took place, during the Ayodhya Verdict, and then during the introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Somewhere amidst all of this, the Muslim community started to believe itself to be ‘inferior’, and even began behaving as ‘inferior’.

Had the ruling government been, if not more, then at least as concerned for its own largest minority as it claims to be for the minorities of ‘other countries’, Indian Muslims would never have felt so insecure and unsafe. A feeling of suppression and oppression is building within the community, and the community has started to lose even the iota of hope it had in the system. Mere words can never heal nor bridge the gap that has been created over the past five years.