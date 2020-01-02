Muslim or Hindu, Citizens’ Ties with Indian State Are Strained Now

Countrywide protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) indicate that Indian democracy is losing a healthy balance between the state, the individuals, and the rights.

On December 19–the day when the British hanged freedom fighter Ashfaqullah Khan in 1927 for his role in the Kakori arms robbery – I finished my political science examination and began my way out of the University of Lucknow campus. At the Gate No. 1, scores of youths, including students, some damaging cars and motorbikes, were protesting against the CAA and the NRC. Policemen were also deployed around the campus and at many places in the city of Lucknow.

At the crux of the face-off between the cops and citizens is what constitutes citizenship. The protests reveal that people of India and the Indian state—at least the present government—have developed contradictory understandings of citizenship.