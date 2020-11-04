They Are Trying to Steal the Election: Twitter Flags Trump’s Tweet

On Wednesday, 4 November, Twitter added a warning label to US President Donald Trump’s tweet that alleged that the presidential election is being stolen. The tweet was in an apparent reference to the Democrats.

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!,” he tweeted.

The warning label put up by the platform read: “Some or all of the content shared in this tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”