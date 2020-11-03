Why Indo-US Trade Ties Will Strengthen Whether Trump Wins or Biden

Google has an employee base of nearly 6,500 in India which is close to 6 percent of the company’s total global workforce. India happened to be one of the first destinations of Microsoft outside of the US right after its inception. Ford Motors uses its manufacturing unit in India to export its small cars to nearly 40 countries. Global oil giant ExxonMobil has captured a large part of India’s lubricant market and US companies like PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, MacDonald’s, Nike, Amazon, Pfizer are household names in India. The presence of such multinational corporations has ensured that the US has vested interests in growing economic partnership with India.

That is the reason why despite US presidency alternating between Republicans and Democrats and leaders of different persuasions capturing Delhi Durbar, Indo-US economic engagement keeps on deepening. The election of either Joe Biden or Donald Trump is not going to be more than a comma in this forward march. It is therefore safe to assume that irrespective of who gets entry into the coveted White House for the next four years, India and US will continue to be all-weather friends for years to come.