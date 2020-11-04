Trump Wins Crucial Swing State Florida – Known for Voting Winners

United States President Donald Trump is all set to win the crucial battleground state of Florida which has 29 electoral college votes.

The south-eastern state is critical for both candidates and Trump’s retention of a state he won by a narrow margin in 2016 has snuffed out Joe Biden’s chances of a first-round knock-out punch in the Presidential race.

AP and other media organisations have called the race for Florida in favour of Trump as he maintains a decisive 3.4 percent lead of over 3.77 lakh votes.