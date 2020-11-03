US Elections: FB, Twitter to Label Posts Claiming Early Victory

On the eve of the United States Presidential Elections, Twitter and Facebook outlined plans for placing warning labels on posts from US election candidates and campaigns that claim victory in advance of official results.

The moves, announced on 2 November, come as social network platforms brace for what has been an unusual election cycle due to a high number of mail-in ballots that may cause a delay in final results, Reuters reported.

According to the report, Twitter said it would place warning labels such as “official sources called this election differently”, or “official sources may not have called the race when this was tweeted”.