First in the US: Legislation in Seattle City Council To Ban Caste Discrimination

Indian American Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant has introduced a "first-in-the-nation" legislation to ban caste-based discrimination, which would put Seattle at the national forefront in recognising caste as a protected status.

“With over 167,000 people from South Asia living in Washington, largely concentrated in the Greater Seattle area, the region must address caste discrimination, and not allow it to remain invisible and unaddressed,” Sawant said.