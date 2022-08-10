Equality Labs & Other Rights Groups To Host Virtual Concert To Fight Casteism

The Dalit civil rights organisation, Equality Labs, in partnership with Alphabet Workers Union, Neelam Social, and Ambedkar Association of North America, is set to host Radical Rhythms, a virtual global concert, on Wednesday, 10 August.

The concert will feature Dalit artists, leaders, and tech workers who will come together to create awareness about caste discrimination in big tech companies, such as Google. They will demand that such companies actively protect their caste-oppressed workers by making caste a protected category in all the countries where they have established businesses.

The line-up for the performances includes artists like:

Isaivani - Gaana artist from Tamil Nadu

Seyilrani and Lalitha - Oppari artists from Gangai Konda Cholapuram, Tamil Nadu

Sumeet Samos - Writer and anti-caste rapper from Odisha (currently at Oxford)

Rapper Mahi - Anti-caste rapper from Maharashtra

Abisha - Film-maker and rapper from Chennai

Vipin Tatad - Rapper from Maharashtra

Ginni Mahi - Folk musician fromPunjab

The line-up also has speakers like: