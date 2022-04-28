How the US' Largest Public University System Acknowledged Caste

According to Uhlencamp, the university took a decision following a long-drawn, inclusive, and democratic process. “The feedback was mostly from student advocates and academic and legal experts who raised awareness about caste-based discrimination in our communities, many of them courageously sharing their own experiences.”

“We have been working with student government bodies and Academic Senates as well as the California Faculty Organization for the last two years and having conversations with a lot of stakeholders,” Chahal stated.

But that is not the experience Pushpita Prasad of CoHNA had when she went to speak at an open hearing held by the university. She said students and faculty approached CoHNA after the resolution was passed because they felt unheard during the hearings.

“In the public meetings, you are given 1-3 minutes to speak and one has to wait for hours to get their chance. That only allows boilerplate responses and not the nuanced discussion caste requires," Prasad said.