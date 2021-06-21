Why Making Caste a Protected Category in the US is a Necessity

Embedded in the list of indignities Indian Americans suffer in the US, caste has remained a muted topic for long. But now, with the Indian American population expanding to more than 4 million, this blemish of the ‘model minority’ community is becoming increasingly noticeable.

Whether one lives in Silicon Valley, New Jersey, or Texas, whether one is a software engineer, a university student, or a restaurant worker — caste bias rears its ugly head in each of their lives.