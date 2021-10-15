Time To Be Gay! Desis in US Ensure an Inclusive Dussehra for Their Queer Kids

Referring to her teenage gay son, California-based Bhavna shares with pride, “He has the strength to support me, instead of me supporting him. He is very positive and mentally strong. Our love, that’s what gives him that foundation, that somebody has his back.”

Bhavna and her husband ensured that no topic was off the table during dinner-time conversations. Sixteen-year-old Virat (name changed to protect the minor’s identity) is an outspoken, pro-women and LGBTQ+ activist. When he told them that he is gay, “Honestly, I was not fine,” recalls Bhavna.

She asked Virat, “Are you in an exploratory stage and think it is very cool?” His response – "this is a very difficult path and I would not take this by choice" – struck her and her husband as very mature. After which they immersed themselves into the quest for learning so they don’t have to hide their pride.