Dussehra 2021 Date: When Is Vijayadashami Celebrated in India? Details Here

Dussehra or Vijayadashami 2021 will fall on 15 October this year. It celebrates the victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana.

This day is celebrated on the tenth day of Navratri, marking the end of the holy festival that spans nine nights. It is one of the principal festivals of Hindus and is celebrated in different parts of Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar as well.

Dussehra is also observed as the victory of Goddess Durga over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. Hence, it is essentially celebrated as a day of triumph of good over evil.