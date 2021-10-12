Dussehra 2021 Date: When Is Vijayadashami Celebrated in India? Details Here
Dussehra 2021 Will be Celebrated on 15 October 2021
Dussehra or Vijayadashami 2021 will fall on 15 October this year. It celebrates the victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana.
This day is celebrated on the tenth day of Navratri, marking the end of the holy festival that spans nine nights. It is one of the principal festivals of Hindus and is celebrated in different parts of Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar as well.
Dussehra is also observed as the victory of Goddess Durga over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. Hence, it is essentially celebrated as a day of triumph of good over evil.
Vijay Muhurat Time: 02:02 PM to 02:48 PM
Dashmi Tithi 2021 begins at 06:52 PM on 14 October and will end at 06:02 PM on 15 October.
Some key rituals of Dussehra are the Shami Puja, Aparajita Puja and Seema Avalanghan. These rituals are supposed to be carried out during the Aparahna time, according to traditional Hindu beliefs.
Believers and devotees celebrate Dussehra in a number of ways. Some people mix rice, yogurt and vermilion to form a 'Tika' and apply it on the forehead of young family members as a way to bless them with happiness and prosperity.
The red colour in the 'Tika' also signifies blood that ties the family together. On this day, elders of the family also give 'Shagan' to younger family members as a symbol of their blessings.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.