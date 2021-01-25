How Queerphobia & Misinformation Stifle LGBTQ+ Safe Spaces Online

The LGBTQ+ community may have won a huge battle in 2018, when the Supreme Court decriminalised same-sex relationships. But the community’s fight for acceptance, equality, and inclusion still goes on.

Misinformation-fuelled by queerphobic sentiments and pre-existing notions, especially online and sometimes in mainstream media, are making online spaces increasingly toxic and unsafe.

And they are not the only ones to have faced online hate. The cases are in multitudes and speak of everything from abuse to doxxing.