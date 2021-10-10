Food Challenge: Satiate Your Hunger At Dussehra Mela Under Rs 100

Camera: Athar Rather

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

Gone are the days when we get few bucks from parents to spend during Mela visit. The small amount used to hold the magic of maths and decision making process of when and where to spend. And what's better to relive those moments on this Dussehra. The food, toys, various rides and much more will give you the enormous joy and it gets even doubled due to 1 year gap. So we decided to take a challenge of Rs 100 to binge on food items at Dussehra Mela.

Stay tuned to find out if it's even possible to eat more than one or two food items under Rs 100.