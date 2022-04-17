Ambedkar & America: How Babasaheb's Ideas Are Gaining Recognition in the US

Ambedkar, who is now a well-known figure in American colleges, insisted on establishing good ties with the US not only because it had technology, but also because it was financially robust, Yengde suggested.

Columbia University has recently started the 'Ambedkar Initiative' in its colleges, he said.

With the inclusion of caste as a disadvantaged category in some US institutions, Yengde says that Ambedkar's name is mentioned "with the highest respect."

"America could learn a lot from Ambedkar and the Dalits. Ambedkar's is a story that America likes to repeat – the story of making it...coming from nowhere making something of themselves," he said.