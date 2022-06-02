Sr Manager at Google Resigns After Dalit Activist Disallowed From Giving Lecture

A senior manager at Google, named Tanuja Gupta, resigned from the company on Wednesday, 1 June, after a Dalit rights activist was not allowed to give a presentation on caste following emails by employees calling her "anti-Hindu."

In April this year, Thenmozhi Soundararajan, the founder of Equality Labs, a Dalit civil rights organisation, was scheduled to give a lecture to employees of Google News during Dalit History Month.

However, several Google employees called Soundararajan "Hindu-phobic" and "anti-Hindu" in emails to company heads, The Washington Post reported, citing copies of documents posted on Google's intranet and mailing lists that included thousands of employees, as well as interviews with Google employees who spoke on the condition of anonymity, fearing retaliation.