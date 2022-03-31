Dalit Student Dies By Suicide in Tamil Nadu, Kin Alleges Caste Abuse by College

A 19-year-old Dalit student of Sir Issac Newton College of Physiotherapy, Anthanapettai, in the Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu died by suicide on Wednesday, 30 March, after the college management allegedly banned her from attending classes due to a backlog of fees.

The family of the deceased, Subashini, alleges that she was abused with casteist slurs, made to stand outside the classroom for three days, and threatened with further humiliation if she attempted to attend classes before the fees were paid.

Subashini’s relatives are staging protests outside the Nagapattinam General Hospital and have refused to grant permission for the postmortem examination until those responsible from the college management are arrested.