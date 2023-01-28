Here’s How Pathaan Ranks in the Race of India’s Biggest Box Office Blockbusters

Marking a record opening, Pathaan collected over Rs 150 crore in its first three days, early reports of Box Office India suggested.

Pathaan has broken several records, both in India and worldwide. The movie saw the biggest-ever opening day for a Hindi-language release, and that too on a non-holiday weekday.

The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer also achieved the feat of becoming the first Bollywood movie to gross over Rs 100 crore globally on the first day of release. The film created history by delivering the biggest international debut for a Bollywood movie.