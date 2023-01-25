ADVERTISEMENT

'Pathaan' FDFS: Here's What Fans Are Saying About Shah Rukh Khan's Film

'Pathaan' First Day First Show: Here's What Fans Are Saying About Shah Rukh Khan's Film

Swati Chopra
Published
Bollywood
1 min read

The much-awaited film Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone among others, released in theatres on 25 January. Fans of SRK thronged the cinema halls to catch the First Day First Show, dancing to the songs from his film and garlanding his photos.

The Quint visited one of Mumbai's single screens and was witness to the fanfare and frenzy outside the theatre. Ecstatic fans shared how eagerly they were waiting for an SRK movie, and finally their prayers have been answered. Be it the action, the performances or the plot, everyone has been gushing about the movie.

Watch the video for more.

Also Read

Podcast | Do I Like Shah Rukh's Pathaan?

Podcast | Do I Like Shah Rukh's Pathaan?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Deepika Padukone   Shah Rukh Khan   Pathaan 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
22

25 10% off

90

100 10% off

180

200 10% off

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months

Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×