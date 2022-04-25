South Films Break Box Office Records, Give Tough Competition to Bollywood

Moreover, the EY-FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) report states that the domestic revenues last for year 2021, were dominated by South Indian films at 2,400 crore, followed by Bollywood at 800 crore and Hollywood at 500 crore. In 2019, Bollywood’s share was 5,200 crore as opposed to South Indian films, which were lower at 4,000 while Hollywood's share stood at 1,500.

The lack of big-ticket Hindi language films could be a potential reason. The last big Hindi film was Sooryavanshi, featuring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan and Ranveer Singh, which released last year November. A more recent example is Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt, a film that did relatively well but failed to mint money in comparison to the South films.