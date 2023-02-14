Renault and Nissan Plan to Launch 4 New SUVs and 2 EVs in the Coming Years
Know the expected specs about SUVs and EVs to be launched by the Renault and Nissan
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Renault and Nissan have come together to bring their long term vision for India into reality. The vision includes increasing production and R&D activities, introducing electric vehicles, and transitioning to carbon-neutral manufacturing. They have their base in Chennai and are currently planning to add six new production vehicles, including two fully electric vehicles, and will invest around Rs 5,300 crores in new projects.
Renault and Nissan's new investment is expected to create up to 2,000 new jobs at the Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre near Chennai. The companies claims that RNAIPL factory will become carbon-neutral with a significant increase in renewable energy generation.
Renault and Nissan announced a fresh investment of Rs 5,300 crore in the Indian market and they are set to launch six new locally produced models between the two brands. We have mentioned the details of the cars as much as we know.
CMF-AEV (Kwid EV)
Renault and Nissan will introduce their electric car based on the CMF-AEV platform. While both the brands have not decided on the name of the vehicle, it is likely to be the entry-level Kwid based EV and the Indian version of the car will be produced under both Renault and Nissan badges with differences like we see in the Kiger and the Magnite. However, there has not been a substantial development. The details about the battery capacity and range of the Renault Kwid EV are still not known. The Kwid EV is expected to get a driving range of 250 km, which is similar to the Renault K-ZE concept.
Higher C Segment
Without naming the car model, the official statement also mentioned about the launch of a higher C-segment or C-segment vehicle in the Indian market that will be an electric derivative of the Kiger.
CMF-B (Renault Duster)
The first-generation Renault Duster was quite popular in the Indian market. Now Renault has skipped the second-generation Duster for the Indian market and is planning to bring the third-generation model to the country. It will take a couple of years for Renault to brings the all-new third-generation 7-seater Duster to the Indian market. The launch is expected around 2025.
The new Duster is expected to be based on the heavily localised CMF-B modular platform, jointly developed by Renault-Nissan. The brand has not informed about any technical details of the upcoming vehicle.
CMF-A+
Nissan will bring a CMF-A+ platform-based MPV and it is the same platform that underpins the Renault Triber and has a few similarities to Renault Kiger in the Indian market. The new 7-seater MPV will be launched in the coming years and there's no timeline on the same.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-review
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.