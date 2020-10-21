Nissan Magnite Compact SUV Unveiled, Rivals Kia Sonnet, XUV 300

Nissan has taken the wraps off its latest compact SUV that’s to be launched in the Indian market soon.

The Nissan Magnite makes an entry into an already competitive segment which is currently being contested between favourites like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV 300 and the most recently launched Kia Sonet.

The Nissan Magnite is based on Renault-Nissan’s CMF-A+ platform that also underpins the Triber 7-seater. Booking for the Magnite will begin by the end of 2020 and it’s expected to be priced between Rs 6-9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Here’s a look at what the new compact SUV from Nissan offers.