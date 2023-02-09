Xiaomi 13 Series India Launch on 26 Feb 2023: Features & Specs of Xiaomi 13 Pro

The tech giant Xiaomi is all set to launch the most awaited flagship smartphone series Xiaomi 13 in India and global markets on Sunday, 26 February 2023.

According to some reports, the company will reveal the vanilla model of Xiaomi 13 during the launch event. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the same.

Xiaomi 13 series has already been launched in China in December 2022. The Chinese variant of Xiaomi 13 Pro was unveiled with four storage variants. Also, the Xiaomi 13 Pro in China is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Let us read about the launch date, time, features, and specifications of Xiaomi 13 Pro in India.