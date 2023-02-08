OnePlus 11R Launched in India: Know Exact Features, Specs, Price, and More
OnePlus 11R launched in India on 7 February. Below is the list of confirmed features and specs.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The tech giant OnePlus launched its most awaited flagship phones OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R on 7 February 2023 during a mega launch event OnePlus Cloud 11.
One Plus 11R or also known as OnePlus Ace 2 in China is a successor of OnePlus 10R that is currently available in the markets.
The company unveiled the exact features and specifications of One Plus 11R yesterday during the mega launch event.
Here are the confirmed features, specs, price, and other important details of OnePlus 11R below.
OnePlus 11R Launched in India: Confirmed Features and Specifications
Check out the exact features and specifications of OnePlus 11R below:
A 6.7-inch 120Hz super fluid display with ADFR 2.0 technology and a resolution of 2772*1240.
A new HyperTouch engine for precise, stable, and effortless touch experience.
Powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.
Equipped with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage.
5,000mAh battery along with 100W fast charging capability, and battery health engine technology.
A triple camera system including a 50 megapixel primary camera, an 8 megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 megapixel macro lens.
A 16 megapixel selfie camera for selfies and video calls.
Connectivity options include 5G, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS.
An in-display fingerprint sensor for security, Dolby Atmos, and an alert slider.
What is the Price of OnePlus 11R in India?
The starting price of OnePlus 11R in India is different for both the variants.
The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant has a starting price of Rs 39,999 while as the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will be sold at Rs 44,999.
The pre-order date of OnePlus 11R in India is 21 February 2023. The device will be available in two colour variants including Galactic Silver and Sonic Black.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news
Topics: OnePlus 11 OnePlus 11R OnePlus 11R Launch
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.